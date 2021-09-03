StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $713,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $5,899,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,294,601 shares of company stock valued at $483,624,376. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.