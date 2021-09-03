Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

