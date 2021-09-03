Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after acquiring an additional 763,540 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after buying an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.07. 1,134,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,793. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18.

