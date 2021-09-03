Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $20.84 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 15.0% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 340,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,762. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

