Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $7.82 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after buying an additional 17,060,094 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 170,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after buying an additional 137,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.49. 323,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

