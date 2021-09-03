Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Reduced by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,832. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.64 and a fifty-two week high of $280.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.