Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Edward Harris Fenster Sells 81,142 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $289,473.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $118,898.30.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $152,277.42.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,639. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

