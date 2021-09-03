Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $44.25

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $45.70. Sunrun shares last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 44,500 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.48.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,626,954 shares in the company, valued at $74,368,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,705 shares of company stock worth $6,791,449. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 132.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.