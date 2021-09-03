Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.61 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

