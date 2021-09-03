Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 700,498 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Suzano alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 1,179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 737,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.