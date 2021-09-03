Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Trading Up 1.4%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 51,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 186,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SVNLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

