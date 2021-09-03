S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
SANW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 25,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,078. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.67.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.