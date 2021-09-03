S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

SANW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 25,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,078. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

