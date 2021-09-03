Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWMAY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

