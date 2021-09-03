Swiss National Bank Acquires 51,038 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 848,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Zimmer Biomet worth $136,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

ZBH opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average is $161.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

