Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,523 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $101,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

