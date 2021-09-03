Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $111,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

