Swiss National Bank Has $126.30 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of PACCAR worth $126,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 160,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,461,000 after acquiring an additional 66,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $83.91 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

