Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Generac worth $106,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $453.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $458.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

