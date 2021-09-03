Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Switchback II in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Switchback II’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
SWBK stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90. Switchback II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.32.
About Switchback II
Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
