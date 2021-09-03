Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Switchback II’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWBK opened at $9.98 on Monday. Switchback II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Switchback II by 20.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Switchback II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Switchback II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,231,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Switchback II during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,629,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

