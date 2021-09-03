Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $200.00 at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $176.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.36. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $86,919,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.