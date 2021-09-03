Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE:SNV opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

