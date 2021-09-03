Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.
Synovus Financial has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
NYSE:SNV opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51.
In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
