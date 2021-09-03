Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 234,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,005,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,085.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,894 shares of company stock worth $416,928. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

