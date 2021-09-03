Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.11. 147,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

