Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys Shares of 14,639 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 505,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,300,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

