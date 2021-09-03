Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. The stock had a trading volume of 600,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $329.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

