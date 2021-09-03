Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Brian C. Cornell Sells 25,000 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.53. 215,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

