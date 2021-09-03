Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.62. The company had a trading volume of 169,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

