Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Down 6.6%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) dropped 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 101,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,893,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

TTCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 19.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

