Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Up to $21.17

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.17, but opened at $22.07. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 7,438 shares.

TTCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after buying an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 732.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.