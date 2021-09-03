Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Taylor Devices stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

