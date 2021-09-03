Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s share price fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.58. 241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

