TD Securities Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$140.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.00.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$8.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$126.21. The company had a trading volume of 268,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.95. BRP has a 12 month low of C$61.35 and a 12 month high of C$126.42. The stock has a market cap of C$10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.6700001 EPS for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

