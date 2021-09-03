Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $22,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

