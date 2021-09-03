Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in State Street were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Shares of STT stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.