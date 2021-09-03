Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nordson were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 167.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $242.59 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $245.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.52 and its 200-day moving average is $212.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

