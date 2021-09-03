Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,748 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 66.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE GHL opened at $14.42 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $275.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

