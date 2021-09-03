Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,618 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

