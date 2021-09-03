Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THNPF shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Technip Energies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617. Technip Energies has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

