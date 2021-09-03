Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.48

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 46298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 109,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

