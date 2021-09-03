Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.44). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $415.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

