Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

