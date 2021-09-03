Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $57.04. 528,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

