Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $709,560.53 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $709,560.53 and approximately $114.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,843.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.00 or 0.01360262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.06 or 0.00531789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00347827 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00031486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002995 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

