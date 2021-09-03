Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

