Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,058,115.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TSLA stock opened at $732.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.08 billion, a PE ratio of 381.46, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $684.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

