Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Gap Up to $145.57

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $145.57, but opened at $151.43. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $149.99, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,285 shares of company stock worth $904,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 46.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

