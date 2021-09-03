Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $75.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.36.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.