Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 3,999 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,541,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $256,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $225.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

