Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,370 shares of company stock worth $340,405. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.60 and a 200 day moving average of $246.50. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

